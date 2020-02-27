Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Alexey Lipanov to Orlando Solar Bears

February 27, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Alexey Lipanov from the Syracuse Crunch to the Orlando Solar Bears, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Lipanov, 20, appeared in four games with the Crunch this season. He has also skated in 30 games with the Solar Bears recording nine goals and seven assists. Last season, he appeared in 61 games with the Kitchener Rangers of the OHL tallying 30 points (11g, 19a) and four contests with the Solar Bears earning a goal and three assists.

Prior to his professional career, the 6-foot-1 169-pound Moscow, Russia native skated in 116 career OHL games with the Rangers, Sudbury Wolves and Barrie Colts from 2017 to 2019. Lipanov was selected by the Lightning in the third round, 76th overall, at the 2017 NHL Draft.

