Tucson Cools Gulls

February 27, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





The Gulls fell 4-1 to the Tucson Roadrunners tonight at Tucson Arena to open a club record long seven-game road trip. Tucson's win snapped San Diego's three-game win streak and five straight with a point. Despite the setback, the Gulls have recorded points in 12 of their last 14 games (9-2-3-0) and 17 of their last 20 games (14-3-3-0).

Sam Carrick scored for the second straight game to mark his 21st goal and pushed his point streak to four games (2-3=5). Carrick's 21 goals are tied for the second most in a single season (also Corey Tropp, Kalle Kossila and Antoine Laganiere), behind only his 32 scored las season. He also has 13-12=25 points his last 23 games and 21-17=38 points his last 36 contests.

Simon Benoit earned his 14th assist of the season, tying his previous career high set in 2018-19. He has 2-6=8 points with a +11 rating his last 10 games.

Kyle Criscuolo and Joel Persson each made their respective Gulls debut tonight.

San Diego will continue its seven-game road trip on Friday, Feb. 28 against the Stockton Heat at Stockton Arena (7 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Isac Lundestrom

On the game

I don't think we came up in the place we used to. They did a great job and we knew before the game they were a really good team. It was a tough game tonight.

On Adin Hill

He made some great saves, but Stoli [Anthony Stolarz] did also. It was two good goalies, but I felt like we didn't come up in the place we needed to be.

On facing Tucson at the end of the road trip

Try to keep the puck with the team a little bit more. I felt like we rimmed some pucks a little too often and they read us pretty much this game. I felt we needed to be more careful with the puck and try to make plays and try to score.

Head Coach Kevin Dineen

On the game

We needed to play quicker tonight. I thought they were first to most pucks and the game plans were fairly similar but I felt we got beat on our own thoughts of how we have to play. Quicker to pucks and just more will to our game. I think they had it and we didn't.

On facing Adin Hill

I think we look at overall process and whether it's made us successful recently. I felt tonight we didn't have that consistent overall team identity that has made us successful. I thought we had some individual pushes here and there and I thought we had our opportunities, but that will be a good lesson for us that we have play not only a 60-minute game but we have stay to what's been able to make our team successful.

On learning from the result

Right now we're scrambling for point and trying to solidify a playoff spot here. Every game is important and you love measuring yourself against top teams. Certainly Tucson's one of them and we felt like we had a very winnable two points that we didn't end up with.

On facing Tucson at the end of the road trip

It's not too far in the future so we know what we have to do. Prepare ourselves to be ready the next time the puck drops.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 27, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.