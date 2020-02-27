Norris Recalled by Ottawa

The Ottawa Senators have recalled forward Josh Norris from the Belleville Senators.

Norris made his NHL debut last Saturday against Montreal. In 52 games with Belleville, he has 30 goals and 58 points, both of which lead the Senators as well as all AHL rookies.

