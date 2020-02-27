Norris Recalled by Ottawa
February 27, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Ottawa Senators have recalled forward Josh Norris from the Belleville Senators.
Norris made his NHL debut last Saturday against Montreal. In 52 games with Belleville, he has 30 goals and 58 points, both of which lead the Senators as well as all AHL rookies.
Belleville is back in action Friday for the first game of a back-to-back against Cleveland. The Sens are back home on March 4 when they host Toronto. Tickets are available.
