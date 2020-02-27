Matteo Gennaro Loaned to Rapid City, Tyler Parks Rejoins Rush
February 27, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
TUCSON, Ariz. - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the club has loaned forward Matteo Gennaro to the Rapid City Rush, the team's ECHL affiliate.
The 22-year-old Gennaro has played in eight games with Tucson this season in addition to recording two goals and four assists for six points in nine contests with Rapid City this season.
A native of St. Albert, Alberta, Gennaro is in his second professional season, both with the organization. He had seven goals and five assists for 12 points in 58 games last year for the Roadrunners.
In addition, the team has released goaltender Tyler Parks from his professional tryout.
In five games with the Roadrunners this season, the 27-year-old Parks has posted a 2-1-1 record, a 2.18 goals against average (GAA) and a .920 save percentage (SV%).
He has posted a 12-7-3 record with Rapid City with a 3.05 GAA and a .915 SV% with two shutouts in 23 games.
On The Ice
The Roadrunners earned an important pair of Pacific Division points Wednesday night with a 4-1 win over San Diego.
Tucson has now reclaimed first place with 16 games to go in the regular season.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 27, 2020
- Colorado Eagles Recall Four from ECHL - Colorado Eagles
- Condors Host Craft Beer Tasting for Charity on Saturday, March 7 - Bakersfield Condors
- Matteo Gennaro Loaned to Rapid City, Tyler Parks Rejoins Rush - Tucson Roadrunners
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Alexey Lipanov to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Bears Weekly: Bears Hold Strong, Push Towards Playoffs Underway - Hershey Bears
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Blue Jackets Assign Forward Calvin Thurkauf to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Emil Larmi, Jan Drozg Reassigned to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- T-Birds Host Pair of Divisional Matchups this Weekend - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Moose Sign Forward Nathan Todd - Manitoba Moose
- Norris Recalled by Ottawa - Belleville Senators
- Jets Recall Nelson Nogier from the Manitoba Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Rocket Capture Convincing 4-1 Victory over Senators - Laval Rocket
- Villalta, Reign Stop San Jose - Ontario Reign
- Hill Returns, Hannikainen Debuts As Roadrunners Earn Important Pacific Division Points - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Fall in Seesaw Battle with Reign - San Jose Barracuda
- Tucson Cools Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Rampage Earn Wild OT Win in Milwaukee - San Antonio Rampage
- Admirals Earn Point in OT Loss - Milwaukee Admirals
- Amerks Force Overtime, Fall in Shootout to Comets - Rochester Americans
- Stars Fall to IceHogs in 3-2 Shootout Battle - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.