Matteo Gennaro Loaned to Rapid City, Tyler Parks Rejoins Rush

February 27, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





TUCSON, Ariz. - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the club has loaned forward Matteo Gennaro to the Rapid City Rush, the team's ECHL affiliate.

The 22-year-old Gennaro has played in eight games with Tucson this season in addition to recording two goals and four assists for six points in nine contests with Rapid City this season.

A native of St. Albert, Alberta, Gennaro is in his second professional season, both with the organization. He had seven goals and five assists for 12 points in 58 games last year for the Roadrunners.

In addition, the team has released goaltender Tyler Parks from his professional tryout.

In five games with the Roadrunners this season, the 27-year-old Parks has posted a 2-1-1 record, a 2.18 goals against average (GAA) and a .920 save percentage (SV%).

He has posted a 12-7-3 record with Rapid City with a 3.05 GAA and a .915 SV% with two shutouts in 23 games.

On The Ice

The Roadrunners earned an important pair of Pacific Division points Wednesday night with a 4-1 win over San Diego.

Tucson has now reclaimed first place with 16 games to go in the regular season.

