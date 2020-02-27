American Hockey League Announces Suspension

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Iowa Wild forward Gabriel Dumont has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a game vs. Chicago on Feb. 25.

Dumont will miss Iowa's game Saturday (Feb. 29) at Stockton.

