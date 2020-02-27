Bears Weekly: Bears Hold Strong, Push Towards Playoffs Underway

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears finish February and open March this weekend with a pair of contests versus Atlantic Division rivals who are fighting for a playoff spot. Saturday, the Bears host sixth place Wilkes-Barre/Scranton before finishing the week versus fourth place Charlotte. The Chocolate and White have maintained the Atlantic Division lead, sitting at 34-17-3-3, good for 74 points, through 54 games.

Last Friday, Hershey fell in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 2-1, to the Baby Pens. Axel Jonsson-Fjallby had the lone goal for the Chocolate and White. Hershey out shot the Penguins 18-4 in the third period, but were unable to beat Casey DeSmith for the tying goal.

In last Saturday's contest, the Bears earned a 5-4 shootout win at Bridgeport. Brian Pinho had a pair of goals in the contest for the Chocolate and White. In the shootout, Philippe Maillet and Christian Djoos scored for Hershey to secure the victory at the Webster Bank Arena.

In Hershey's most recent game on Tuesday, the Bears earned a 6-1 victory at Giant Center over the defending Calder Cup Champion Charlotte Checkers. Joe Snively had a hat-trick for Hershey, while Bobby Nardella added a goal and an assist in the lopsided victory for the Bears.

UPCOMING GAMES:

-Saturday, Feb. 29 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7 p.m.

Banking/Finance Night

-Sunday, Mar. 1 vs Charlotte, 5 p.m.

Fairview Golf Course Bears Logo Chip Night (First 4,000 fans)

WEEKLY PRACTICE SCHEDULE:

Friday, Feb. 27: 10:30 a.m., Practice, Hersheypark Arena

Saturday, Feb. 28: 10 a.m, Morning Skate, Hersheypark Arena

*Practice schedule subject to change. Follow @TheHersheyBears on Twitter for updates.

KALE KESSY UPDATE: Hershey forward Kale Kessy was injured in a fight during the Feb. 25 game. He was transported to Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and was kept overnight for observation. He was discharged the morning of Feb. 26. Kessy said in a statement, "I would like to send my heartfelt thank you to Hershey Bears fans for their thoughts, prayers, and support following my injury...I am feeling better today, and I look forward to rejoining my Hershey Bears teammates soon."

SPRONG HAS SPRUNG: The Washington Capitals were active at the NHL's Trade Deadline, acquiring forward Daniel Sprong from the Anaheim Ducks for defender Christian Djoos. Sprong has appeared in 39 games this season with the AHL's San Diego Gulls, scoring 27 points (11 goals, 16 assists). The winger was drafted by Pittsburgh in the 2nd round in 2015. With Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in 2017-18, Sprong led the team in goals (32), power play goals (11), assists (33), and points (65). He was named to the AHL All-Star Classic and the AHL All-Rookie Team that season, leading first-year players in goals, and finishing second among rookies in points. He will wear #38 for Hershey.

JOLTIN' JOE: Forward Joe Snively tallied his first professional hat-trick in Hershey's victory on Tuesday. The forward enjoyed the best game of his professional career, also adding an assist in a four-point night. Snively's hat-trick was Hershey's first at Giant Center since Paul Carey had four goals on Mar. 18, 2017. The hat-trick was the first for Snively since he scored three times in a 7-2 win for Yale over Princeton on Feb. 10, 2018.

KING LEWY: Hershey defender Tyler Lewington skated in his 300th professional game on Tuesday, and it was a night to remember. The physical blue liner added two assists and finished a +6 in the contest. Lewington is now tied for the team lead in plus/minus at +16 with Liam O'Brien.

BEARS BITES: Hershey center Mike Sgarbossa has not played since Jan. 5, but told media this week he is close to returning. He has missed 21 games with a lower-body injury. When he returns, he will look to continue a 7-game point streak...Hershey's 6-1 win on Tuesday gave the Bears their largest margin of victory in a contest this season...Hershey has eight home games and 11 road games remaining this season. Former Bear and newly acquired Wilkes-Barre/Scranton forward Riley Barber is set to make his return to Giant Center Saturday night.

