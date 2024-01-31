Moose Recall Liwiski from Norfolk

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team recalled forward Mark Liwiski from the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals.

Mark Liwiski

Forward

Born Aug. 8, 2001 - Dauphin, Man.

Height 6.01 - Weight 193 - Shoots L

Liwiski, 22, has tallied 16 points (7G, 9A) along with 193 penalty minutes in 36 games with the Admirals this season. The Dauphin, Man. product has 33 career points (17G, 16A) in 103 ECHL contests split between Wichita and Norfolk. Prior to making his professional debut, the forward suited up in the WHL for the Everett Silvertips and Kelowna Rockets. He recorded 96 points (52G, 44A) over the span of 204 contests.

The Moose tangle on the road with the Milwaukee Admirals at UWM Panther Arena on Friday, Feb. 2. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.

You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sportsthe Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

