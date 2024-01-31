Game Day: CGY at CV
January 31, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
The Wranglers are in Coachella Valley to face the Firebirds at Acrisure Arena on Wednesday night.
Calgary is coming off a 3-2 victory in San Jose on Jan.27 and look to improve on their 1-3-0 record on their current seven-game road trip.
Puck drop: 8pm MST.
WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:
DATE TIME (MST) OPPONENT VENUE
Jan.31, 2024 8:00pm @ Coachella Valley Acrisure Arena
Feb.1, 2024 8:00pm @ Coachella Valley Acrisure Arena
Head-2-Head:
Coachella Valley leads the Pacific Division with a 24-12-4-1 record and 53 points, while Calgary sits tied for third with a 23-13-3-0 record and 49 points.
The Wranglers have dropped their last three games against the Firebirds after winning the first meeting back on Nov.11 by a 4-1 score.
Oscar Dansk turned aside 40 of 41 shots against the Firebirds back on Nov.11 in Coachella Valley.
The Firebirds have outscored the Wranglers 14-9 in four games so far.
WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Matt Coronato
Keep your eye on Matt Coronato tonight.
Coronato was assigned from the Flames to the Wranglers on Jan.28 after his recent recall stint, where he played four games with the big club prior to the NHL All-Star break.
He leads the Wranglers in scoring this season with 29 points (12g,17a) in 27 games and is currently tied for fifth in AHL rookie-scoring.
Coronato will represent the Wranglers and the Pacific Division at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic in San Jose on Feb.4-5.
ONE TIMERS:
Adam Klapka and Cole Schwindt were assigned to the Wranglers from the Flames on Jan.28
Dustin Wolf (17-7-1-4) has the second highest save-percentage (Sv%) in the league at 0.928 and sits fifth in the AHL with a 2.30 goals-against average (GAA).
(D) Will Riedell was recalled from Rapid City (ECHL) on Jan.27.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2024
- Game Day: CGY at CV - Calgary Wranglers
- Moose Recall Liwiski from Norfolk - Manitoba Moose
- San Diego Gulls to Host Mexican Heritage Night on Saturday, February 3 - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Defenseman Shakir Mukhamadullin Added to AHL All-Star Roster - San Jose Barracuda
- Jack Thompson Named 2024 AHL All-Star - Syracuse Crunch
- Thompson, Mukhamadullin, Denisenko Added to Rosters for 2024 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by Tech CU - AHL
- Grigori Denisenko Added to Roster for 2024 AHL All-Star Classic - Henderson Silver Knights
- Brogan Rafferty Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Bojangles Game Preview: January 31 at Hartford - Charlotte Checkers
- Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Nick Blankenburg to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolf Pack Open Six-Game Homestand with Visit from Checkers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Condors v Roadrunners, 6:30 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game #41: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Bakersfield Condors - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Springfield Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Blues Assign F Adam Gaudette to Springfield - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Eagles Top Reign, 6-3 - Ontario Reign
- Wagner Nets Two Goals in Colorado's 6-3 Win Over Reign - Colorado Eagles
- A Surreal Kind of Memory: Lukas Cormier's Milestone January - Henderson Silver Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Calgary Wranglers Stories
- Game Day: CGY at CV
- Wranglers Roundup - 01.30.2024
- 'Take That Opportunity and Run with It'
- Wranglers Bury Barracuda
- Wranglers Recall Riedell, Add Andrusiak on PTO