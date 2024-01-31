Game Day: CGY at CV

January 31, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Wranglers are in Coachella Valley to face the Firebirds at Acrisure Arena on Wednesday night.

Calgary is coming off a 3-2 victory in San Jose on Jan.27 and look to improve on their 1-3-0 record on their current seven-game road trip.

Puck drop: 8pm MST.

WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

DATE TIME (MST) OPPONENT VENUE

Jan.31, 2024 8:00pm @ Coachella Valley Acrisure Arena

Feb.1, 2024 8:00pm @ Coachella Valley Acrisure Arena

Head-2-Head:

Coachella Valley leads the Pacific Division with a 24-12-4-1 record and 53 points, while Calgary sits tied for third with a 23-13-3-0 record and 49 points.

The Wranglers have dropped their last three games against the Firebirds after winning the first meeting back on Nov.11 by a 4-1 score.

Oscar Dansk turned aside 40 of 41 shots against the Firebirds back on Nov.11 in Coachella Valley.

The Firebirds have outscored the Wranglers 14-9 in four games so far.

WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Matt Coronato

Keep your eye on Matt Coronato tonight.

Coronato was assigned from the Flames to the Wranglers on Jan.28 after his recent recall stint, where he played four games with the big club prior to the NHL All-Star break.

He leads the Wranglers in scoring this season with 29 points (12g,17a) in 27 games and is currently tied for fifth in AHL rookie-scoring.

Coronato will represent the Wranglers and the Pacific Division at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic in San Jose on Feb.4-5.

ONE TIMERS:

Adam Klapka and Cole Schwindt were assigned to the Wranglers from the Flames on Jan.28

Dustin Wolf (17-7-1-4) has the second highest save-percentage (Sv%) in the league at 0.928 and sits fifth in the AHL with a 2.30 goals-against average (GAA).

(D) Will Riedell was recalled from Rapid City (ECHL) on Jan.27.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.