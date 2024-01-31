Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Nick Blankenburg to Monsters

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Wednesday that the Blue Jackets assigned defenseman Nick Blankenburg to Cleveland. Blankenburg registered an even rating in six appearances for Columbus this season and added 3-9-12 with 20 penalty minutes and a +7 rating in 19 appearances for the Monsters.

A 5'9", 178 lb. right-shooting native of Washington, MI, Blankenburg, 25, registered 5-12-17 with 20 penalty minutes in 49 career NHL appearances, all for Columbus, spanning parts of three seasons from 2021-24. Prior to his professional career, Blankenburg contributed 25-43-68 with 62 penalty minutes and a +50 rating in 133 career NCAA appearances for the University of Michigan spanning four seasons from 2018-22. In 2021-22, Blankenburg wore the captain's "C" for Michigan, helped the Wolverines claim the Big Ten Tournament Championship, claimed the Big Ten's Sportsmanship Award, and was named to the NCAA Lowe's Senior Class All-American First Team. In 2019-20 and 2020-21, Blankenburg was named to the Big Ten's Honorable Mention All-Star Team.

