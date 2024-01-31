Jack Thompson Named 2024 AHL All-Star

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The American Hockey League has announced that Syracuse Crunch defenseman Jack Thompson will join forward Gage Goncalves in representing the North Division at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Tech CU, to be held February 4-5 in San Jose, Calif.

Thompson ranks first among Crunch defensemen, second on the team and tied for seventh among AHL defenseman with 28 points. His 24 assists are also second on the team behind Goncalves and fifth among AHL blueliners. This will be his first AHL All-Star Classic.

In addition to Thompson being added to the North Division roster for the event, San Jose Barracuda defenseman Shakir Mukhamadullin and Henderson Silver Knights forward Grigori Denisenko have been added to the Pacific Division roster.

Belleville's Max Guenette, Tucson's Dylan Guenther and Henderson's Adam Cracknell will be unable to participate. Cracknell is still expected to attend and serve as Western Conference team captain.

Ticket packages start as low as $56, and include admission to both the All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday (8 ET/5 PT) and the All-Star Challenge on Monday (9 ET/6 PT). For more information, fans can visit sjbarracuda.com/allstar.

The 2024 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Tech CU will feature the top young talent in the American Hockey League: since 1995, more than 94 percent of All-Star Classic participants have gone on to compete in the National Hockey League, including Cam Atkinson, Drake Batherson, Jordan Binnington, Thomas Bordeleau, John Carlson, Thatcher Demko, Lukas Dostal, Connor Hellebuyck, Tristan Jarry, Jordan Kyrou, Jonathan Marchessault, Jacob Markstrom, J.T. Miller, Brandon Montour, William Nylander, Kyle Palmieri, Mikko Rantanen, Dylan Strome, Tyler Toffoli, Linus Ullmark, Vitek Vanecek and Mats Zuccarello, as well as current San Jose Sharks Logan Couture, Mike Hoffman, Luke Kunin, Kaapo Kahkonen, Mackenzie Blackwood and Jacob MacDonald.

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives, broadcasters and staff of all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today's NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.

