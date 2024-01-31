Game #41: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Bakersfield Condors

January 31, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Game #41: Tucson Roadrunners (25-13-1-1) vs. Bakersfield Condors (19-12-2-2)

Time: Wednesday, January 31, 7:30 p.m. MST, Mechanics Bank Arena, Bakersfield, California

Referees: #3 Jake Kamrass, #51 Bobby Jo Love

Linespersons: #37 Brett Martin, #1 Logan Wetekamp

The Tucson Roadrunners begin a three-game road week in Bakersfield, California and start with the Edmonton Oilers affiliate in the Bakersfield Condors. These two teams last matched up on Friday December 22 in Bakersfield where the Roadrunners won 4-3 in Overtime. The Roadrunners have only played the Condors three times this season, which is the second least number of games played against any other Pacific Division opponent. The Roadrunners are 6-4-0-0 in their last 10 games and look to stay over .500 for the month of January as they are 6-5-0-0 with one game left in the month. As for the Condors, they have played stellar hockey at 10-2-1-1 in their last 14 games since last meeting the Roadrunners.

Three things:

Forward Justin Kirkland and defenseman Victor Soderstrom reported back to Tucson ahead of the Arizona Coyotes NHL All-Star Break and are expected to suit up for tonight's tilt. Though he's only played in 18 games with past injuries and call-ups, Kirkland has been one of the more consistent players in the Roadrunners lineup when it comes to point production. With Dylan Guenther with the Coyotes, Kirkland has the next best point-per-game average on the roster at .89 with 2 goals and 14 assists for 16 points in 18 games. Defenseman Victor Soderstrom still has his top spot in team defensive scoring with his 21 points (8 goals, 13 assists) in 38 games played along with a current two-game scoring streak. Kirkland's 14 and Soderstrom's 13 assists are both in the top three on the team in that category.

Though Tucson's special teams struggled in their recent homestand, their penalty-kill is back on the road which has been effective as of late. In their last six road contests, the Roadrunners are 26-for-30 (86%) on the PK; including a streak in which they haven't allowed a power-play goal in three-straight road games at 15-for-15. Tucson has also scored a power-play goal in three-straight games away from the TCC with that perfect penalty-kill.

Forward Josh Doan is coming off of his team leading sixth multiple-point game this season against the Ontario Reign on Saturday. His goal came in another game-winning fashion for his league-leading eighth of the season. His game-winning goal total also makes for half of his goals this year. His 16 total goals is third in the league among rookies. In total Doan has 27 points (16 goals, 11 assists) in 40 games played including 18 points in his last 22 games (9 goals, 9 assists).

What's the word?

"The guys enjoy playing; no matter if it's on the road or at home. They enjoy competing, they enjoy being at the rink and they're just ready for whatever is in front of them in the moment type guys."

Tucson Head Coach Steve Potvin on the team's preparation to be back on the road after a long home stand.

Number to Know:

63 - Forward Colin Theisen was recently plugged back into the lineup for Saturday's matchup against the Ontario Reign where he scored a goal. Though his playing time has been limited to six games due to the overall depth of the team, Theisen has been productive with two goals and three points. To give him playing time, he has played 17 games with the ECHL's Toledo Walleye where he has four goals and 11 assists for 15 points. In 23 total pro hockey games this season, Theisen has 18 points with six goals and 12 assists.

Latest Transactions:

Forward Justin Kirkland and Defenseman Victor Soderstrom were reassigned to Tucson (AHL) from the Arizona Coyotes (NHL) on Saturday, January 27.

Forwards Reece Vitelli and Micah Miller were recalled from Atlanta (ECHL) to Tucson (AHL) on Monday, January 29.

On The Headset:

Tonight's game will be broadcasted live on the radio on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage will begin at 6:45 p.m. MST with Roadrunners Warm-up hosted by Jonathon Schaffer, before the "Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny has all the action from the TCC. The game will also be televised on AHLtv.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.