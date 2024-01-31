Eagles Top Reign, 6-3

The Colorado Eagles (21-14-4-1) secured an early lead by scoring twice in the first period and never looked back in a 6-3 defeat of the Ontario Reign (22-16-3-1) on Tuesday night at Toyota Arena.

Defender Cody Haiskanen scored the first AHL goal of his career in a losing effort for the Reign, while forward Samuel Helenius found the back of the net for the second straight game and Taylor Ward picked up a power play goal in the second.

Date: January 30, 2024

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

1st 2nd 3rd Final COL 2 2 2 6 ONT 0 2 1 3

Shots PP COL 32 3/7 ONT 26 1/5

Three Stars -

1. Chris Wagner (COL)

2. Sam Malinski (COL)

3. Cody Haiskanen (ONT)

W: Justus Annunen

L: Erik Portillo

Next Game: Friday, February 2 vs. Colorado Eagles | 7:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena

American Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2024

