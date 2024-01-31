Wagner Nets Two Goals in Colorado's 6-3 Win Over Reign

January 31, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







ONTARIO, CA. - Colorado forward Chris Wagner scored his first two goals in an Eagles sweater, while defenseman Sam Malinski notched a goal and two assists, as Colorado defeated the Ontario Reign 6-3 on Tuesday. Forward Jean-Luc Foudy and defenseman Brad Hunt each registered a goal and an assist to help drive the Eagles to their season-best, fifth-straight win. Colorado struck for three power-play goals in the contest, while goaltender Justus Annunen claimed the victory in net, making 23 saves on 26 shots.

After failing to convert on an early opportunity on the power play, Colorado would start the scoring when Wagner finished off a 2-on-1 rush with a shot from the side of the crease. The goal was Wagner's first as an Eagle and gave Colorado a 1-0 edge just 6:08 into the contest.

The lead would grow less than four minutes later when Malinski tracked down a loose puck between the circles and flipped a backhander past Reign goalie Erick Portillo, putting the Eagles up 2-0 at the 10:02 mark of the first period.

Colorado would go on to outshoot Ontario 14-6 in the opening 20 minutes and carried its 2-0 advantage into the first intermission.

Hunt would convert on a power play early in the second period, when he lit the lamp with a slapshot from the point, pushing Colorado's lead to 3-0 at the 2:14 mark.

The Reign would begin to battle back when forward Taylor Ward capitalized on a power play, as he hammered home a slapshot from the high slot, slicing the deficit to 3-1 with 6:35 remaining in the second stanza.

Ontario would then take advantage of an Eagles turnover at center ice, which would send forward Samuel Helenius darting down the right-wing before sending a shot from the circle past Annunen. The goal was Helenius' eighth of the season and trimmed Colorado's advantage to 3-2 at the 18:49 mark of the period.

The Eagles would earn another opportunity on the man-advantage late in the second frame, and Foudy would make the most of it, as he tucked home a rebound at the side of the net, giving Colorado a 4-2 lead with 13 seconds remaining in the period.

Still on top 4-2 as the puck dropped on the third period, the Eagles would see Wagner rise to the occasion yet again, as he finished off a breakaway by beating Portillo along the ice and giving Colorado a 5-2 advantage at the 6:16 mark of the final frame.

The Reign would punch back when defenseman Cody Haiskanen deflected a shot from the point past Annunen, cutting the Eagles lead to 5-3 with 7:54 remaining in the contest.

Another chance on the power play would lead to yet another goal for Colorado, as forward Jason Polin stationed himself on top of the crease and tipped a puck into the back of the net, putting the Eagles up 6-3 at the 2:34 mark of the period.

Colorado outshot Ontario by a final count of 32-26, as the Eagles finished the night going 3-for-7 on the power play and 4-for-5 on the penalty kill. Portillo suffered the loss in net, allowing six goals on 32 shots.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Ontario Reign on Friday, February 2nd at 8:00pm MT at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $23. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme nights, and promotional offers, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.