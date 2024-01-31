Barracuda Defenseman Shakir Mukhamadullin Added to AHL All-Star Roster

San Jose, Ca. - The American Hockey League (@TheAHL) announced today that current San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) defenseman Shakir Mukhamadullin has been added to the Pacific Division roster for the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Tech CU which will take place at Tech CU Arena this upcoming Sunday and Monday (Feb. 4-5, 2024).

Mukhamadullin joins fellow teammate Danil Gushchin who was named to the Pacific Division squad earlier this month. Mukhamadullin, 22, has appeared in 39 games for the Barracuda this season, recording 26 points (five goals, 21 assists), and has set AHL career highs in all offensive categories. Among AHL defensemen, he is tied for seventh in assists and points. He was named Sharks Prospect of the Week on Dec. 27 and in the month of December, recorded at least one point in nine of 11 games (three goals, 10 assists), including a three-point game on Dec. 20 vs. Tucson Roadrunners. On Jan. 27, Mukhamadullin made his NHL debut against the Buffalo Sabres, notching 22:08 of ice time, three shots, one hit, and an even-rating.

In his AHL career, he has appeared in 51 regular season games, all with the Barracuda, scoring 36 points (six goals, 30 assists) and 24 penalty minutes, along with three postseason games with the Utica Comets.

Prior to North American professional career, he appeared in parts of four seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) with Salavat Yulaev Ufa, appearing in 167 career games, and recording 43 points (12 goals, 31 assists). He also played in the MHL, Russia's major-junior league, recording 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in 18 total games, holding a career .72 points-per-game.

Internationally he has represented Team Russia at the 2021 World Junior Championships, appearing in seven games. He also has represented his country at the 2019 U-17 World Hockey Championships, winning a Gold medal, and a 2019 U-18 World Junior Championships Silver medal.

The six-foot-four, 190-pound native of Ufa, Russia was originally selected by New Jersey in the 2020 NHL Draft (first round, 20th overall).

Mukhamadullin joins Gushchin, Thomas Bordeleau, Joachim Blichfeld, Jake Middleton, Francis Perron, Josef Korenar, Barclay Goodrow, Ryan Carpenter, Troy Grosenick, Danny O'Regan, Antoine Bibeau and Rudolfs Balcers as players to represent the Barracuda at the AHL All-Star Classic.

The 2024 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Tech CU includes the AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday, February 4, and the AHL All-Star Challenge on Monday, February 5, both at Tech CU Arena.

The event also includes the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony -- featuring the Hall of Fame inductions of Dennis Bonvie, Gordie Clark, Gerry Ehman and Roy Sommer -- scheduled for the morning of February 5 at the Montgomery Theater in San Jose.

