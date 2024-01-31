Grigori Denisenko Added to Roster for 2024 AHL All-Star Classic

HENDERSON - The American Hockey League announced today, January 31, that Henderson Silver Knights forward Grigori Denisenko has been added to the roster for the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic, presented by Tech CU.

Adam Cracknell will not participate in the game due to injury, but he will still be attending All-Star festivities as a captain.

Denisenko, 23, will make his first appearance at the All-Star Classic in his fourth AHL season. In his first season with the Silver Knights, Denisenko leads the team with 24 assists and 37 points in 40 games, tied for seventh in the AHL scoring race. The Novosibirsk, Russia native also has five power play goals and four game-winning goals, including a pair scored in overtime. Denisenko has recorded 12 multipoint games this season.

Selected 15th overall by the Florida Panthers in the 2018 NHL Draft, Denisenko was claimed off waivers by the Vegas Golden Knights on October 7. He has appeared in three games with the Golden Knights this season.

Since making his AHL debut at the start of the 2020-21 season, Denisenko has appeared in 141 regular-season AHL games with the Syracuse Crunch, Charlotte Checkers, and Silver Knights, totaling 39 goals and 100 points. In 29 NHL games with the Panthers and Golden Knights, Denisenko has logged seven assists.

The 2024 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Tech CU will include the AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday, February 4, followed by the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony on Monday, February 5 and the 2024 AHL All-Star Challenge that evening. Ticket packages start as low as $56, and include admission to both the Skills Competition and the Challenge. For more information, fans can visit sjbarracuda.com/allstar.

