Game Preview: Condors v Roadrunners, 6:30 p.m.

January 31, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







TUCSON (25-13-2, 52pts) @ BAKERSFIELD (19-12-4, 42pts)

The Condors look to extend a nine-game (6-0-3) home unbeaten run.

PUCK DROP: 6:30 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.)

PROMOTION: Wings & Craft Beer Wednesday presented by The Bull 97.3 FM. Enjoy three jumbo wings for just $5 and 12 oz. draft craft beer for just $5 as long as alcohol is served.

BROADCAST

AHLTV

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio (iHeartRadio)

Vote for the PCL Hardest Worker of the Game via the Condors mobile app, available wherever you download your apps!

GAME PREVIEW presented by Rodriguez & Associates

The Condors are unbeaten in nine straight at home (6-0-3) and 2-0-1 in three against Tucson this season.

LOOKING BACK

Ben Gleason scored with the extra attacker on and the Condors forced overtime, but ultimately fell 3-2 to Abbotsford on Saturday. Olivier Rodrigue stopped 32 of 35 in the overtime loss.

JAMMIN' IN JANUARY

The Condors close out January tonight and are 7-2-1 through 10 games. On home ice, the team is 4-0-1 to start 2024. Bakersfield has not lost in regulation at home since Dec. 12, 2-1 against Colorado.

LETS TALK GAMES IN HAND

Bakersfield sits in fifth in the Pacific Division on points percentage at .600. There are 11 teams in the AHL with a points percentage .600 or better, with five residing in the Pacific Division. The Condors have a max of nine games in hand (Henderson) and at least four in hand on every team currently in playoff positioning. Only 11 points separate first (Coachella Valley) through eighth (Bakersfield) pointswise in the division with the Condors holding six games in hand on the Firebirds.

WHAT AN ADDITION

Offseason signing Ben Gleason has matched his goal output from the past two seasons after scoring his ninth on Saturday. He is sixth in the AHL among d-men in goals despite playing in, at minimum, 11 fewer games than those in the top five. He has been even or better in 23 of 25 games this season.

PEDEY PILING UP THE POINTS

Another offseason signing, Lane Pederson has five points (3g-2a) in his last two games. He has been held without a point in just two of his last 10 games and has 13 points (6g-7a) over that stretch.

NO REST FOR BROBY

Philip Broberg has seven assists in his last five outings. Overall, he is tied for the team lead at +14 and has 14 points (1g-13a) in his last 20 games. His 15 assists overall are third on the team.

SOUP'S ON

Over his last 12 games, Jack Campbell is 9-3-0 with a 2.68 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage. He has won five consecutive starts and is expected to get the nod tonight.

DISHING IT OUT

Seth Griffith dished out four assists in the two games this past weekend. His eight, multi-point games this season leads the Condors.

THE SERIES WITH THE ROADRUNNERS

Bakersfield is 14-5-3 in its last 22 against Tucson. Despite the overtime loss at home earlier in the season, the Condors still own a 7-2-1-1 mark over 11 home games against the Roadrunners.

ON A GOOD RUN

The Condors have points in 15 of 17 games and are 12-2-3 (.794) over that stretch.

FIGHT NIGHT

Bakersfield fought three times on Saturday to bring its season total to 14. The team's most fighting majors in an AHL season came in its inaugural campaign in 2015-16 when there were 37 fights. Jujhar Khaira has the team's individual AHL record with nine fights.

ON THE OTHER SIDE

Tucson split with Ontario over the weekend and picked up four wins on a six-game homestand. They are one point out of the top spot in the Pacific, but own the division's best points percentage at .650.

UP NEXT

The Condors head out of the division to take on the Texas Stars on Friday and Saturday at 5 p.m. PT. Saturday's game is the AHLTV Free Game of the Week. Both games will be carried live on AM 800 Fox Sports Radio, the iHeartRadio app, and AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.