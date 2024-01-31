Blues Assign F Adam Gaudette to Springfield

ST. LOUIS, MO -- St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced tonight the team has assigned forward Adam Gaudette to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Gaudette, 27, served four penalty minutes in two appearances during his stint with the Blues. The Braintree, Massachusetts native has dressed in 37 games with the Thunderbirds this season, recording an AHL-leading 24 goals and 36 points overall. Gaudette was originally acquired by the Blues via trade from the Toronto Maple Leafs on February 17, 2023.

Springfield looks to continue its climb up the division ladder on Wednesday when they pay a visit to the Bridgeport Islanders at Total Mortgage Arena. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m. in Connecticut.

