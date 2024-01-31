Brett Berard Notches Shorthanded Goal, But Wolf Pack Fall 4-2 to Checkers in Homestand Opener
January 31, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack opened a season-long, six-game homestand on Wednesday night at the XL Center. Despite scoring on both the powerplay and the penalty kill, the Pack fell 4-2 to the Charlotte Checkers in the first of eight games against their division rival.
It would be Checkers forward Gerry Mayhew's ninth of the season that proved to be the game-winner at the 14:51 mark of the third period. Mayhew found his way to the front of the net and connected on a behind-the-net feed from Patrick Khodorenko to give the Checkers a 3-2 lead. The goal came 2:51 after Hartford tied the game while shorthanded.
Scoring chances were few and far between in the opening minutes of the contest, but the Pack got their first powerplay opportunity of the evening at 6:47 of the first period as Checkers defenseman Uvis Balinskis went off for slashing.
The Checkers' penalty kill unit gave the Wolf Pack some trouble early, but it would be Karl Henriksson with just under 30 seconds left on the man advantage who notched his eighth goal of the season to open the scoring. Henriksson buried a short side shot above the right shoulder of Spencer Knight to make it 1-0 Wolf Pack. The goal was Henriksson's eighth of the season, a new career high.
The Checkers' response was swift and felt, as they recorded the next nine shots of the game. The offensive pressure led to the tying goal at 11:39 as Cameron Morrison converted on a rebound in tight to beat Dylan Garand for his second tally of the season, making it a 1-1 game.
Shortly after the Charlotte goal, Anton Blidh went off for holding at 12:17 to give the Checkers their first powerplay of the night. Just over a minute into the man advantage, Charlotte's leading scorer, Lucas Carlsson, provided the go-ahead tally. Carlsson gloved down a clearing attempt, then fired a shot into traffic. The bid clipped off of a Hartford defender and found the back of the net at 13:30. The goal was Carlson's team-leading 13th of the season.
The middle stanza saw Hartford gain some offensive momentum, with Blake Hillman and Adam Sýkora both hitting the iron. Charlotte had a surge of their own in the final minutes of the period, shortly after the Pack killed off a Mackey penalty. Garand was the story in this period, capping off a strong performance with a great save in the final seconds off of Zac Dalpe.
The Pack opened the third period with a slew of strong shifts, as Artem Anisimov and Blidh got some early shots in on Knight. The Checkers returned the favor with some high-danger chances of their own, testing Garand. Blidh went off for tripping at 10:30, giving Charlotte a chance to extend their lead.
Brett Berard gave the building life, scoring the first shorthanded goal of his professional career on a breakaway to tie the game at two apiece at 12:00. Berard took a loose puck that rocketed off of Henriksson just inside the Hartford zone, then went top-shelf on Knight for his team-leading 13th goal.
Charlotte got to work immediately following the tying goal, however, and regained the flow of play. This led to their eventual game-winning goal courtesy of Mayhew. An empty netter from Rasmus Asplund at 18:32 sealed the 4-2 win for the Checkers.
The Wolf Pack march ahead on their six-game homestand, hosting the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins this Friday night. Be sure to join us for $2 beers and $2 hot dogs until the end of the first intermission!
The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m., and tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2024
- Amerks Come Up Short In 2-1 Loss To Syracuse - Rochester Americans
- Phantoms Fall in Rivalry Showdown - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Vecchione Scores Twice to Lead Bears to 4-2 Win Over Phantoms - Hershey Bears
- Gruden Scores, But Pens Fall in Family Feud with Marlies - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Brett Berard Notches Shorthanded Goal, But Wolf Pack Fall 4-2 to Checkers in Homestand Opener - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Checkers Snap Skid with 500th Franchise Win - Charlotte Checkers
- Islanders Win Over Thunderbirds, 3-1 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Crunch Defeat Amerks, 2-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Comets Shock the Rocket Late, Win 4-3 - Utica Comets
- T-Birds Falter in Third in Bridgeport, 3-1 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Game Day: CGY at CV - Calgary Wranglers
- Moose Recall Liwiski from Norfolk - Manitoba Moose
- San Diego Gulls to Host Mexican Heritage Night on Saturday, February 3 - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Defenseman Shakir Mukhamadullin Added to AHL All-Star Roster - San Jose Barracuda
- Jack Thompson Named 2024 AHL All-Star - Syracuse Crunch
- Thompson, Mukhamadullin, Denisenko Added to Rosters for 2024 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by Tech CU - AHL
- Grigori Denisenko Added to Roster for 2024 AHL All-Star Classic - Henderson Silver Knights
- Brogan Rafferty Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Bojangles Game Preview: January 31 at Hartford - Charlotte Checkers
- Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Nick Blankenburg to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolf Pack Open Six-Game Homestand with Visit from Checkers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Condors v Roadrunners, 6:30 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game #41: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Bakersfield Condors - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Springfield Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Blues Assign F Adam Gaudette to Springfield - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Eagles Top Reign, 6-3 - Ontario Reign
- Wagner Nets Two Goals in Colorado's 6-3 Win Over Reign - Colorado Eagles
- A Surreal Kind of Memory: Lukas Cormier's Milestone January - Henderson Silver Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Wolf Pack Stories
- Brett Berard Notches Shorthanded Goal, But Wolf Pack Fall 4-2 to Checkers in Homestand Opener
- Wolf Pack Open Six-Game Homestand with Visit from Checkers
- Wolf Pack Weekend Recap: January 29th, 2024
- Matt Rempe Scores Twice as Wolf Pack Sweep Monsters with 3-2 Victory
- Rangers Recall Connor Mackey from Wolf Pack