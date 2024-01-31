Crunch Defeat Amerks, 2-1

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Rochester Americans, 2-1, tonight at Blue Cross Arena.

The win advances the Crunch to 24-13-2-2 on the season and 3-0-1-1 in the 12-game season series against the Amerks.

Crunch goaltender Hugo Alnefelt recorded his fifth straight win stopping 22-of-23 shots. Devon Levi turned aside 16-of-18 in net for the Amerks. The Syracuse power play was held scoreless on two opportunities, while the penalty kill went a perfect 4-for-4.

The Crunch opened scoring with a shorthanded goal 7:43 into the game. Cole Koepke carried the puck into the zone on a 2-on-1 rush. He then centered it for Waltteri Merelä who redirect the puck off the cross bar and the back of Levi before it crossed the goal line. The Amerks evened the score two minutes later when Mason Jobst was down low to tip in Joseph Cecconi's right-point shot.

Syracuse regained the lead with just 14 seconds remaining in the middle frame. Felix Robert skated the puck through the neutral zone and passed over to Mitchell Chaffee along the left-wing boards. He cut across the zone and beat Levi with a wrister from the slot.

The Crunch held onto their lead through the third period to claim the victory. The team returns home to host the Belleville Senators for a weekend pair beginning on Friday night.

Crunchables: Waltteri Merelä is on a six-game points streak (5g, 3a)...Mitchell Chaffee has goals in back-to-back games...The Crunch have scored seven shorthanded goals this season.

