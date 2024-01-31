San Diego Gulls to Host Mexican Heritage Night on Saturday, February 3

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club will hold Mexican Heritage Night on Saturday, Feb. 3 vs. the Colorado Eagles at 6 p.m. The night will feature a number of activities, including a Gulls-themed Mexican Heritage Night sock giveaway for the first 8,000 fans and a pregame tailgate brought to you by Mason Ale Works. The Gulls will also wear specialty Mexican Heritage Night jerseys.

The festivities will kick off with a Mexican Heritage Night pregame tailgate brought to you by Mason Ale Works in the North VIP lot from 4-6 p.m. The tailgate will feature folklorico dancers, live mariachi music and much more. Mason Ale Works will also be selling $8 Blue Line Blonde Ales and their award-winning Respeto Mexican Style Lager.

The San Diego Gulls Foundation will also host a player-worn jersey raffle and a special Mexican Heritage-themed Surprise Puck sale. Raffle tickets ($10) and Surprise Pucks ($25) will be available at the San Diego Gulls Foundation booth on the concourse at Section 10.â¯Fans can select autographed pucks at random, with five surprise pucks including an additional gift of either Gulls player-signed memorabilia or Gulls merchandise. A limited number of pucks are available (limit five per person). Additionally, a selection of the team's autographed player-worn jerseys will be available through an online silent auction during the game. More information on the auction can be found at SanDiegoGulls.com/Auction or by texting MXHERITAGE to 76278. Proceeds raised by the San Diego Gulls Foundation via the auction, raffle, and Surprise Puck sale will support the House of Mexico Cultural Center's scholarship fund.

Individual game tickets can be purchased through SanDiegoGulls.com/Tickets,â¯by calling (844) GO-GULLS or in person at the Pechanga Arena San Diego box office. Tickets sold at the box office are first-come, first-served.â¯

