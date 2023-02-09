Moose Recall Forward Joseph Nardi
February 9, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team recalled forward Joseph Nardi from the ECHL's Toledo Walleye.
Joseph Nardi
Forward
Born June 1, 1997 -- Edmonton, Alta.
Height 5.10 -- Weight 179 -- Shoots L
Nardi, 25, appeared in four contests with the Moose this season, scoring a goal in his AHL debut on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Nardi has also suited up in 36 games for Toledo this season and tallied 20 points (4G, 16A) through those contests.
The Moose get back in action against the Grand Rapids Griffins at Van Andel Arena on Friday, Feb. 10. Puck drop is slated for 6 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the new Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.
