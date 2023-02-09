Rangers Assign F Will Cuylle to Wolf Pack

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has assigned forward Will Cuylle to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Cuylle, 21, has appeared in 42 games as a rookie pro with the Wolf Pack this season. He's scored 21 points (14 g, 7 a) and leads the club in goals with 14.

The native of Toronto, Ontario, has also skated in four games with the Rangers this season, including his NHL debut on January 25th in his hometown of Toronto. Cuylle was selected by the Rangers in the second-round, 60th overall, of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

The Wolf Pack return to the ice for the final game of their five-game homestand on Friday, February 10th, when they host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Join us for Military Appreciation Night, featuring specialty military jerseys! To get tickets, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

