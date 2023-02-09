Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman Tim Berni from Monsters

February 9, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that the Blue Jackets recalled defenseman Tim Berni from the Monsters. In 28 NHL appearances for Columbus this year, Berni tallied 1-0-1 with 18 penalty minutes and added 1-3-4 with 12 penalty minutes in 17 appearances for Cleveland.

A 6'0", 181 lb. left-shooting native of Mannedorf, Switzerland, Berni, 22, was selected by the Blue Jackets in the sixth round (159th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. In 89 career AHL appearances, all for the Monsters, spanning parts of two seasons from 2021-23, Berni contributed 4-15-19 with 56 penalty minutes.

In 146 appearances for Zurich in Switzerland's NL spanning parts of four seasons from 2017-21, Berni tallied 9-17-26 with 36 penalty minutes and helped his club claim the 2017-18 NL Championship. Berni also represented Switzerland in the 2017-18, 2018-19, and 2019-20 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships, wearing the captain's "C" for the Swiss in 2019-20.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.