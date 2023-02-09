Providence Bruins Recall Voyer from Maine, Sign Shea to Professional Tryout

February 9, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, February 9, that the Providence Bruins have recalled forward Alex-Olivier Voyer from the Maine Mariners and signed forward Patrick Shea to a professional tryout.

Voyer, 23, skated in 26 games for the Mariners, notching 14 goals and eight assists. The 6-foot-2, 191-pound forward posted a plus-5 rating. The Sherbrooke, Quebec, native appeared in four games this season for Providence and has eight goals and eight assists in 67 career AHL games.

Shea, 25, posted 17 goals and 23 assists in 41 games this season with the Mariners. The 5-foot-11, 194-pound forward has appeared in four career AHL games with the Springfield Thunderbirds, notching two assists. The Marshfield, Mass., native played four years at the University of Maine, tallying 54 career points.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.