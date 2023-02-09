Abbotsford Canucks vs Tucson Roadrunners Series Preview

For the only time this season, the Abbotsford Canucks welcome the Tucson Roadrunners to Abbotsford Centre for a pair of games this weekend.

Abbotsford are coming into the back-to-back series sitting in fourth place in the Pacific Division (26-15-2-2), and winners of three straight over San Diego and San Jose prior to the All Star Break. Outscoring their opponents 12-5 over that stretch, Abbotsford's 157 total goals scored this season is second most in the Pacific.

Tucson enters the weekend sitting in sixth in the Pacific Division, with 46 points (21-21-4-0). Winners of six of their last eight contests, including a pair over the Canucks in January, the Roadrunners have conceded 160 times this season, the second most in the division.

These two teams met twice already, with the Canucks dropping a pair of games in Arizona back in January. Linus Karlsson and Tristen Nielsen are the lone players who scored in that series that are actively on the roster, as Vasily Podkolzin and Phil Di Giuseppe (who tallied twice) have since been recalled to Vancouver.

Michael Carcone was Tucson's representative, and joined Abbotsford's Christian Wolanin at last week's AHL All Star classic in Laval, Quebec. The two teamed up with the rest of the Pacific All Stars to win the challenge for the division.

Carcone has been the driving force offensively for the Roadrunners, leading the team in goals (22), assists (40) and points (62). 11 of those goals came on the powerplay, tying Colorado's Charles Hudon for the most in the AHL. Carcone is also the league leader in points scored, points per game for eligible players, (1.59), and is second in the league in shots taken (159).

Tucson have racked up 37 powerplay goals this season, good enough for eighth most in the league. That mark sits just four behind Abbotsford, who have converted 41 times on the powerplay, which is sixth best.

In the crease for the Roadrunners will likely feature Ivan Prosvetov and Tyler Parks. The pair of started in 30 games this season, with Prosvetov carrying the load with 25 starts, going 13-10-2 over that stretch.

For Abbotsford, Arturs Silovs will have some new company in the Canucks goaltending tandem, with Rylan Parenteau being signed to a Professional Tryout Agreement (PTO) on Wednesday. Coming in from the Fort Wayne Komets of the ECHL, Parenteau featured in 34 games, going 22-8-4 over that span.

Both games will get underway at 7:00pm from the Abbotsford Centre and will be available for viewing on AHLTV. Friday's game will be the team's "Celebrating The Sedins" night, honouring the legendary careers of Hockey Hall of Famers Henrik and Daniel Sedin. This evening will include appearances by both Henrik and Daniel, a Sedin jersey auction, and a signing wall for fans to share their favourite Sedin moments.

The night will also feature a display of the various NHL trophies the Sedins were awarded over their illustrious careers, including the Hart Memorial, Art Ross, Ted Lindsay and King Clancy trophies.

Saturday night's clash will also be 90's night, Abbotsford's second ever '90s Throwback game, featuring your favourite boybands and hard-hitting Abbotsford Canucks hockey with a nostalgic twist.

