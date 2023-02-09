Amerks Bring Back Honorary Captain of the Game Program

(Rochester, NY) -The Rochester Americans, in collaboration with UR Medicine Golisano Children's Hospital, announced the return of the Honorary Captain of the Game program for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

"The measurement of a true, thriving community is reflected by how we care for our community members most at risk," said Dr. Patrick Brophy, Pediatrician-in-Chief at UR Medicine Golisano Children's Hospital. "Our strong and excellent sports teams have long contributed to improving the lives of children with health-related issues. We welcome and humbly look forward to bringing back the kids' honorary captain relationship with the Rochester Americans hockey team."

The program, which returns for its third season after a three-year hiatus, offers the unique opportunity of a lifetime for one child to take the ice with the Amerks and stand alongside the starting lineup during the playing of the national anthem prior to puck-drop. Each participant will also have the chance to watch pre-game warm-ups from either the team bench or penalty box, enjoy the game with family from the comfort of a luxury suite and will be treated to a special meet and greet with Amerks Hall of Famer Jody Gage and select players following the game. In addition, participants will be outfitted with their very own custom Amerks jersey as well as other team merchandise.

As part of the partnership, each Honorary Captain will be chosen by UR Medicine Golisano Children's Hospital and will be contacted by a UR Medicine representative once selections have been made. The program returns on Friday, Feb. 10 when the Amerks host the Springfield Thunderbirds at The Blue Cross Arena and will run repeatedly on predetermined dates throughout the remainder of the 2022-23 regular season.

The schedule for the Honorary Captain of the Game program is as follows:

- Friday, Feb. 10 vs. Springfield

- Sunday, Feb. 19 vs. Syracuse

- Sunday, Mar. 12 vs. Toronto

- Sunday, Mar. 26 vs. Cleveland

- Saturday, Apr. 15 vs. Cleveland

About UR Medicine Golisano Children's Hospital

The Finger Lakes region's only children's hospital, UR Medicine Golisano Children's Hospital serves 85,000 children and their families each year.

