Ads Return Back from All-Star Break

February 9, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - Following the AHL All-Star break, the Admirals return to Panther Arena this Friday, February 10th, at 7 pm to take on the Rockford Icehogs.

Be one of the first 3,000 fans through the doors to receive a hockey stick oven pull, courtesy of our friends at Palermo's. The oven pull is great for preventing any burns on your arms or hands while trying to take out a fresh Palermo's Pizza as you are watching an Ads away game.

Prior to faceoff on Friday night, the Admirals will have a moment of silence in remembrance of Officer Peter Jerving, who was killed in the line of duty on Tuesday.

Also, the Admirals Power Play Foundation will be dedicating the proceeds of Friday night's 50-50 raffle to the Milwaukee Police Association's Fallen Heroes Foundation. There will be a QR code at Fleet Farm Fan Services outside of section 228, where fans will be able to donate to MPA Fallen Heroes INC.

The Milwaukee Police Association's Fallen Heroes INC is a foundation that assists families who have lost a member in law enforcement, especially those with the Milwaukee Police Department and those who have had career-ending injury, disability, or extraordinary need.

Fans can purchase tickets by visiting milwaukeeadmirals.com, over the phone at (414) 227-0550, or in person at the team's office located at 510 W. Kilbourn Ave.

