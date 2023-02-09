Dallas Stars Loan Marian Studenic to Texas Stars

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has loaned forward Marian Studenic to the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Studenic, 24, made his season debut with Dallas on Feb. 8 vs. Minnesota, recording a team-high four shots on goal in 8:12 TOI.

Selected by New Jersey in the fifth round (143rd overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Studenic was claimed off waivers by Dallas on Feb. 24, 2022. The Skalica, Slovakia native has six points (3-3--6) in 42 career NHL games, including three points (1-2--3) in 17 contests with Dallas.

