Monsters Host Black Heritage Celebration and Kid Nation Takeover this Weekend

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters are proud to announce their annual Black Heritage Celebration presented by Immaculate Cleaning will take place on Friday, February 10, at 7:00 p.m. followed by Kid Nation Takeover on Saturday, February 11, at 1:00 p.m. as the Belleville Senators visit Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for a pair of games this weekend.

Joining the Monsters and Immaculate Cleaning to drop the puck on Friday will be NOCL's CEO LaNisha West. NOCL is a youth devlopment program that strives to empower the lives of youth in the community through a wide range of programs like STEM-based sports and tutoring. The Monsters are also proud recognize other local organizations during the game, including mentors and mentees from Euclid High School, the WHHS Marching Machine and Destination HBCU (Historically Black College and University) College Fair. Proceeds from the night's 50/50 raffle will benefit A 2nd Home for You, an organization providing a number of services, including housing assistance, resource centers, mentoring and tutoring services for Northeast Ohio residents.

The Monsters and Senators will use commemorative Black Heritage Celebration pucks during warmups on Friday which will then be available to purchase through DASH. Proceeds from sales of the specialty puck will benefit Northeast Ohio Charter League Sports and Youth Development Program.

The Monsters Team Shop will offer a special Item of the Game on Friday featuring a $55 Monsters Black Heritage Celebration Adult and Youth Hoodie. A portion of the proceeds from hoodie sales will also go back to benefit the Northeast Ohio Charter League Sports and Youth Development Program with all items available both in store and at MonstersTeamShop.com while supplies last.

Friday night is also a 1-2-3 Friday featuring $1 Pepsi products, $2 hot dogs and $3 Labatt Blue, and additional select beer specials.

Kid Nation, the official kids club of the Cleveland Monsters, will be taking over Saturday afternoon's game, which is also a Monsters Family Day presented by Castaway Bay featuring Monsters Kid Meal Deals, including a hot dog, Pepsi product, and chips all for $6. Several members of Kid Nation will get a chance to cheer the team on during warmups as 'Benchwarmers' in addition to being spotlighted during zamboni rides.

PA Announcer Jasen Sokol will be joined by the team's Jr. Reporter Brendan Andress to make announcements during the game while Brendan's interviews with the team will be showcased for fans throughout the night. The Monsters Team Shop will offer 20% off all kids apparel as the Item of the Game while supplies last.

