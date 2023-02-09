Marlies Return from All-Star Break with Game against Charlotte Checkers

February 9, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release







Following the All-Star break, the Toronto Marlies head back on the road to play the Charlotte Checkers on Friday night, in the first half of a back-to-back. This will be the first of four matchups between the two clubs this season.

Currently, both teams sit towards the top of the Eastern Conference. Toronto is in third place with a 30-12-1-1 record for the season, while Charlotte sits close behind in fourth place with a 25-15-2-2 record.

Toronto heads into Friday's game with a 7-3 Loss to the Laval Rocket on Saturday, while Charlotte is coming off a 5-3 win over the Syracuse Crunch.

Players to look out for on the Marlies side include Nick Abruzzese who has 32 points (16G, 21A) in 45 games this season, and Logan Shaw who has 52 points (16G, 35A) in 45 games. On the Checkers side, Riley Nash leads the way with 37 points (16G, 21A).

Puck drop is at 7:00pm on AHLTV.

