Marlies Return from All-Star Break with Game against Charlotte Checkers
February 9, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
Following the All-Star break, the Toronto Marlies head back on the road to play the Charlotte Checkers on Friday night, in the first half of a back-to-back. This will be the first of four matchups between the two clubs this season.
Currently, both teams sit towards the top of the Eastern Conference. Toronto is in third place with a 30-12-1-1 record for the season, while Charlotte sits close behind in fourth place with a 25-15-2-2 record.
Toronto heads into Friday's game with a 7-3 Loss to the Laval Rocket on Saturday, while Charlotte is coming off a 5-3 win over the Syracuse Crunch.
Players to look out for on the Marlies side include Nick Abruzzese who has 32 points (16G, 21A) in 45 games this season, and Logan Shaw who has 52 points (16G, 35A) in 45 games. On the Checkers side, Riley Nash leads the way with 37 points (16G, 21A).
Puck drop is at 7:00pm on AHLTV.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 9, 2023
- Marlies Return from All-Star Break with Game against Charlotte Checkers - Toronto Marlies
- Abbotsford Canucks vs Tucson Roadrunners Series Preview - Abbotsford Canucks
- Blues Recall D Tyler Tucker - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Ads Return Back from All-Star Break - Milwaukee Admirals
- Rangers Acquire Vladimir Tarasenko and Niko Mikkola from Blues - Hartford Wolf Pack
- By the Numbers: February 9 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman Tim Berni from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Amerks Bring Back Honorary Captain of the Game Program - Rochester Americans
- Detroit Swaps Defensemen in Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Griffins Battle Rockford on Winning Wednesday - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Providence Bruins Recall Voyer from Maine, Sign Shea to Professional Tryout - Providence Bruins
- Dallas Stars Loan Marian Studenic to Texas Stars - Texas Stars
- Daryl Katz-Owned Bakersfield Condors Renew Lease at Mechanics Bank Arena - Bakersfield Condors
- Moose Recall Forward Joseph Nardi - Manitoba Moose
- Rangers Assign F Will Cuylle to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Monsters Host Black Heritage Celebration and Kid Nation Takeover this Weekend - Cleveland Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto Marlies Stories
- Marlies Return from All-Star Break with Game against Charlotte Checkers
- Toronto Marlies Host Laval Rocket in Saturday Matinee
- Toronto Marlies Return Home to Host Laval Rocket
- Toronto Marlies Wrap up Road Trip against Manitoba Moose
- Toronto Marlies Visit Manitoba Moose in First of Two Straight Games