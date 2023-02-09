Rangers Acquire Vladimir Tarasenko and Niko Mikkola from Blues

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has agreed to terms on a trade with the St. Louis Blues. The Rangers acquired forward Vladimir Tarasenko and defenseman Niko Mikkola from the Blues in exchange for forward Sammy Blais, defenseman Hunter Skinner, a conditional first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft and a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

Blais, 26, appeared in five games with the Wolf Pack during his recent conditioning assignment. The native of Montmagny, QC, scored four goals in those five games. He scored a pair of goals in the Wolf Pack's 4-3 victory over the Utica Comets on February 3rd, including the game-winner late in regulation time.

Skinner, 21, appeared in eight games with the Wolf Pack this season, scoring two assists. The native of Wyandotte, Michigan, also skated in 22 games with the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen this season, scoring eight points (3 g, 5 a).

Over the course of three seasons, Skinner appeared in 67 games with the Wolf Pack. He scored 17 points (5 g, 12 a) in that span. Skinner was selected by the Rangers in the fourth round, 112th overall, of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Tarasenko, 31, has collected 29 points (10 g, 19 a) in 38 games with the Blues this season. A veteran of eleven NHL seasons, all with the Blues, Tarasenko has appeared in 644 career games and scored 553 points (262 g, 291 a). He has scored 30-plus goals on six different occasions in his career.

Mikkola, 26, has scored three assists in 50 games with the Blues this season. He has scored 20 points (4 g, 16 a) in 139 career NHL games over the span of four seasons, all spent with the Blues.

