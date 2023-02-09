Rangers Acquire Vladimir Tarasenko and Niko Mikkola from Blues
February 9, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has agreed to terms on a trade with the St. Louis Blues. The Rangers acquired forward Vladimir Tarasenko and defenseman Niko Mikkola from the Blues in exchange for forward Sammy Blais, defenseman Hunter Skinner, a conditional first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft and a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.
Blais, 26, appeared in five games with the Wolf Pack during his recent conditioning assignment. The native of Montmagny, QC, scored four goals in those five games. He scored a pair of goals in the Wolf Pack's 4-3 victory over the Utica Comets on February 3rd, including the game-winner late in regulation time.
Skinner, 21, appeared in eight games with the Wolf Pack this season, scoring two assists. The native of Wyandotte, Michigan, also skated in 22 games with the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen this season, scoring eight points (3 g, 5 a).
Over the course of three seasons, Skinner appeared in 67 games with the Wolf Pack. He scored 17 points (5 g, 12 a) in that span. Skinner was selected by the Rangers in the fourth round, 112th overall, of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.
Tarasenko, 31, has collected 29 points (10 g, 19 a) in 38 games with the Blues this season. A veteran of eleven NHL seasons, all with the Blues, Tarasenko has appeared in 644 career games and scored 553 points (262 g, 291 a). He has scored 30-plus goals on six different occasions in his career.
Mikkola, 26, has scored three assists in 50 games with the Blues this season. He has scored 20 points (4 g, 16 a) in 139 career NHL games over the span of four seasons, all spent with the Blues.
The Wolf Pack return to the ice for the final game of their five-game homestand on Friday, February 10th, when they host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Join us for Military Appreciation Night, featuring specialty military jerseys! To get tickets, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 9, 2023
- Ads Return Back from All-Star Break - Milwaukee Admirals
- Rangers Acquire Vladimir Tarasenko and Niko Mikkola from Blues - Hartford Wolf Pack
- By the Numbers: February 9 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman Tim Berni from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Amerks Bring Back Honorary Captain of the Game Program - Rochester Americans
- Detroit Swaps Defensemen in Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Griffins Battle Rockford on Winning Wednesday - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Providence Bruins Recall Voyer from Maine, Sign Shea to Professional Tryout - Providence Bruins
- Dallas Stars Loan Marian Studenic to Texas Stars - Texas Stars
- Daryl Katz-Owned Bakersfield Condors Renew Lease at Mechanics Bank Arena - Bakersfield Condors
- Moose Recall Forward Joseph Nardi - Manitoba Moose
- Rangers Assign F Will Cuylle to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Monsters Host Black Heritage Celebration and Kid Nation Takeover this Weekend - Cleveland Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Wolf Pack Stories
- Rangers Acquire Vladimir Tarasenko and Niko Mikkola from Blues
- Rangers Assign F Will Cuylle to Wolf Pack
- Rangers Recall Forwards Sammy Blais and Will Cuylle from Wolf Pack
- Fritz Scores Game-Winner in 300th Career AHL Game as Pack Rout Penguins 8-2
- Wolf Pack Battle Penguins in Crucial Atlantic Division Tilt