By the Numbers: February 9
February 9, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
Captain Brayden Pachal represented the Henderson Silver Knights at the AHL All-Star Skills Challenge and All-Star Classic in Laval, Quebec, on February 5 and 6. Let's break down some of the key numbers from that trip:
5: Brayden Pachal recorded 5 points (2G, 3A) at the AHL All-Star Classic on Monday, February 6. He led all defensemen in points over the course of the Classic. Pachal also tied with Bakersfield Condors forward Seth Griffith for second-most points in the tournament.
3: The Pacific Division emerged as the victors of the All-Star Classic, going 3-0-1 (W-L-T) in round robin play. They defeated the Atlantic Division, 1-0, in the final game. All three of Pachal's assists were primary assists, and two were on game-tying goals.
2: Pachal finished the AHL All-Star Classic with a +/- of three. He held a plus-2 rating, his single-game high in round-robin play, with two primary assists in the Pacific Division's 6-2 defeat of the Atlantic.
11: Over the course of the Henderson Silver Knights' regular season, Pachal has 11 points (2G, 9A). Combined with his plus-3 rating at the time of his selection, he was selected to represent Henderson in the Pacific Division.
1: This is the first AHL All-Star Classic that the Henderson Silver Knights have had an opportunity to attend. Both the 2021 and 2022 Classics were postponed.
