Blues Recall D Tyler Tucker

February 9, 2023







ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled defenseman Tyler Tucker from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Tucker, 22, has dressed in 30 games with the Thunderbirds this season, recording 15 points (two goals, 13 assists) and 55 penalty minutes.

The Thunder Bay, Ontario, native has also tallied one assist and 10 penalty minutes in 12 appearances with the Blues. Tucker was drafted by the Blues in the seventh round, No. 200 overall, of the 2018 NHL Draft.

Additionally, the Blues have assigned defenseman Hunter Skinner to the Thunderbirds. Skinner was acquired Thursday in the trade between St. Louis and the New York Rangers. The Blues acquired a conditional 2023 first-round draft pick, a 2024 fourth-round draft pick, forward Sammy Blais, and Skinner from the New York Rangers in exchange for forward Vladimir Tarasenko and defenseman Niko Mikkola.

In 67 career games with the Hartford Wolf Pack, Skinner has posted 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) and 42 penalty minutes. He was originally a fourth-round pick (112th overall) by the Rangers in 2019.

