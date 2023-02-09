Detroit Swaps Defensemen in Toledo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday reassigned defenseman Donovan Sebrango from the Toledo Walleye (ECHL) to the Grand Rapids Griffins. In addition, the Red Wings reassigned defenseman Seth Barton to the Walleye from Grand Rapids.

Sebrango has suited up for 23 games with Toledo this season and totaled 12 points (1-11-12) and six penalty minutes, making his ECHL debut on Dec. 2 at Cincinnati. The third-year pro began the campaign with the Griffins and has competed in 17 contests, totaling four points (3-1-4), eight penalty minutes and a plus-one rating. Throughout 113 AHL games, the 21-year-old has four goals, 11 assists and 49 penalty minutes. Sebrango recorded an assist in his 100th game as a Griffin and in the AHL on Oct. 30 at Texas. The defenseman served as an alternate captain and captured a gold medal for Team Canada at the 2022 World Junior Championship, showing two assists and a plus-seven rating in seven games. Sebrango was selected with the 63rd overall pick by Detroit in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Barton appeared in five games with the Walleye to begin the 2022-23 season and recorded four points (1-3-4), two penalty minutes and a minus-one rating from Oct. 22-Nov. 5. The Kelowna, British Columbia, native has appeared in 17 games with Grand Rapids this season and has eight penalty minutes and a minus-three rating. The second-year pro has seen action in 41 AHL contests, totaling seven points (1-6-7) and 14 PIMs. The 23-year-old spent three campaigns at the University of Massachusetts-Lowell and collected seven goals, 29 assists and 49 PIMs in 83 appearances. Barton is a former third-round selection by Detroit in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

