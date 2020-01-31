Moose Recall Forward Bobby Lynch

WINNIPEG, January 31, 2020 - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team has recalled forward Bobby Lynch from its ECHL affiliate, the Jacksonville Icemen.

Lynch, 21, has played in two games for the Moose this season. The Grand Blanc, Mich. product has posted 15 points (7G, 8A) in 35 games for the Icemen during the 2019-20 campaign. Lynch racked up 53 points (21G, 32A) in 61 games with the USHL's Muskegon Lumberjacks during the 2018-19 campaign. Lynch spent the two previous seasons in the QMJHL where he totalled 76 points (30G, 46A) in 104 games with the Drummondville Voltigeurs.

The Moose take on the Rockford IceHogs tonight in a game scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The matchup will be broadcast on moosehockey.com/listenlive.

Bobby Lynch

Centre

Born June 16, 1998 -- Grand Blanc, Mich.

Height 6.01 -- Weight 173 -- Shoots R

