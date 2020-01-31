Amerks Partner with Reeds Jewelers for Diamond Giveaway on February 7

January 31, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans have partnered with Reeds Jewelers to present Reeds Jewelers Night on Friday, Feb. 7 when the Amerks host the Syracuse Crunch at 7:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena.

"We are thrilled to continue to partner with Pegula Sports and Entertainment, the Rochester Americans and Buffalo Sabres," said Jeff Zimmer, owner of Reeds Jewelers. "Continuing to give back to our community is part of what makes our family-owned business a true part of Western and Central New York since 1912."

The first 4,000 fans in attendance next Friday night will receive a gift card worth $50 off towards their next purchase of $99 or more or $100 off a purchase of $495 or more at Reeds Jewelers. Five lucky fans will have the chance to win a 1-Carat diamond while two additional fans will have the opportunity to enjoy an Amerks luxury suite complete with food and beverage to a future mutually agreed upon 2019-20 regular-season home game or an Amerks team autographed jersey and stick, courtesy of Reeds Jewelers.

Fans must take the gift card to any participating Reeds Jewelers location, or their store located at 1669 Pittsford Victor Road, to scan the code on the gift card to reveal if they won the diamond or Amerks prizes.

Individual game tickets for the 2019-20 season start at just $16. Amerks 2019-20 Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $14 per game, are on-sale now. For more information, visit www.amerks.com or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.