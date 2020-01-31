P-Bruins Fall to Binghamton Devils, 3-1

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Devils scored two second period goals en route to a 3-1 victory over the Providence Bruins on Friday night. Jack Studnicka scored the lone goal for Providence late in the third period.

Dan Vladar got the start in goal for the P-Bruins and recorded 22 saves in the loss. Providence outshot Binghamton, 26-25.

1st 2nd 3rd Final

PROVIDENCE 0 0 1 1

BINGHAMTON 0 2 1 3

JAY LEACH, HEAD COACH

"We had some good and bad in the first period. It was your typical first period after a long break. In the second period, I thought we started playing our game a bit. We had that goal overturned and they scored right after that - usually when that happens it's a tough hill to climb.

"There were certainly some things we need to improve upon, but I also liked some things I saw tonight. Hopefully we can get a better outing and outcome tomorrow night."

JACK STUDNICKA - ONE GOAL

"I think we had a lot of chances and at the end of the day we have to bear down on those chances to win the game. We were on the unfortunate end of a couple calls, but that's not an excuse for us."

STATS

- With a goal tonight, Jack Studnicka has now scored 15 goals on the season. The 15 goals ranks tied for fifth amongst AHL rookies, while his 31 points ranks sixth.

- With his goal, Studnicka now leads the P-Bruins in points on the season. Paul Carey sits in second place with 30 points on the campaign.

- Cooper Zech recorded the lone assist on the Studnicka goal, his ninth of the season. Zech now has 10 points on the year.

NEXT GAME

- The P-Bruins will travel to Syracuse, New York and take on the Syracuse Crunch on Saturday, February 1 at The Oncenter War Memorial Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.

