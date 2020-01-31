Game Preview: Bears at Sound Tigers, 7 PM

(Bridgeport, CT) - Tonight, the Hershey Bears return from the 2020 All-Star Break and visit the Bridgeport Sound Tigers at Webster Bank Arena. The road tilt completes a current, four-game swing away from Giant Center with the Chocolate and White winning their previous two road games.

Hershey Bears (27-14-2-3) at Bridgeport Sound Tigers (15-25-4-1)

January 31, 2020 | 7 PM | Game #47 | Webster Bank Arena

Referees: Corey Syvret (42), Tim Mayer (19)

Linesmen: Petr Henja (76), Brian Pincus (25)

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Broadcast Information (Pre-game 6:30 p.m.)

RADIO: WQIC-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, WOYK-1350 AM, Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch on the call.

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears coasted into the All-Star break after coming from behind late and edging the Providence Bruins in a shootout, 3-2, last Saturday at the Dunkin' Donuts Center. Scoreless after 20 minutes, Liam O'Brien scored his eighth goal of the season at 17:42 of the 2nd frame. Peter Cehlarik tallied twice for the P-Bruins at 3:44 and 7:29 of the 3rd period, but Philippe Maillet scored a 6-on-4 power play with Hershey's net vacant to tie the score at 19:39. In the shootout, Maillet and Christian Djoos both hit twine, and Pheonix Copley stopped both shots faced to help the Chocolate and White to their 27th win of the season. Also in action on Saturday, the Bridgeport Sound Tigers yielded a field goal in both the 2nd and 3rd periods, ultimately falling to the Springfield Thunderbirds by a 6-2 margin. Cole Bardreau and Grant Hutton scored for the Sound Tigers.

WARM IN THE WINTER:

Since Dec. 1, the Bears have gone 19-5-0-0 in 24 games, outscoring opponents 76-52. That record is good for a .791 points percentage. In that span, Hershey has gone 12-2-0-0 at Giant Center and 7-3-0-0 on the road. Over the 24 games, Philippe Maillet leads the way with 21 points, while Matt Moulson, Brian Pinho, and Garret Pilon each have 10 goals in that span. In goal, Pheonix Copley is 9-1-0 with a 2.15 goals against average and .921 save percentage, while Vitek Vanecek is 9-4-0 with a 2.26 goals against average and .919 save percentage.

HANGING 10:

Tonight, the Bears have the opportunity to accomplish a feat never before achieved in the franchise's 82 year history. The Chocolate and White have never won 10 or more games in consecutive months in franchise history. Hershey enters tonight 9-4-0-0 in January after a 10-1-0-0 month of December. Hershey came close to reaching consecutive 10+ winning months in 2009-10, after posting 13 wins in January, nine victories in February and 11 wins in March.

SEASON-SERIES RECAP:

The Hershey Bears and Bridgeport Sound Tigers will meet for the fifth time out of six this season, with the Chocolate and White previously claiming three of four. The Bears previously swept back-to-back tilts against the Sound Tigers at Giant Center on Jan. 4 and Jan. 5, winning 2-1 and 4-2. In four games against the Sound Tigers, Matt Moulson leads the way for Hershey, totaling six points (two goals, four assists). Philippe Maillet is closeby in the rearview mirror with five points (two goals, three assists) in the season-series. Vanecek is perfect in two starts against Bridgeport with a 2-0-0 record, 2.00 goals against and .931 save percentage. Prior to this season, Vanecek had never beaten the Sound Tigers more than once in an individual regular season. Pheonix Copley stands at 1-1-0 with a 2.03 goals against and .915 save percentage. On the flipside, veteran Andrew Ladd has been Brdigeport's top point producer against the Bears with four points (three goals, one assist) in four games.

BEARS-TIGERS BULLETS:

Forward Philippe Maillet has points in three straight games, tallying two goals and three assists in that span...Brian Pinho has points in six of his last eight games...Hershey has scored 51 goals in the second period this year, compared to 33 in the first period and 40 in the third period...Hershey is allowing the third least goals in the AHL at 2.61 per game...Forward Matt Moulson is two points from 300 in his AHL career...The Sound Tigers are 1-14-2-0 this season when trailing after only 20 minutes...Bridgeport averages 2.18 goals per game, compared to Hershey's 2.89...The final meeting between the Bears and Sound Tigers this season is scheduled for February 22 at Webster Bank Arena.

