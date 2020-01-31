Penguins Trip Phantoms in Return from All-Star Break

January 31, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release





Wilkes-Barre, Penn. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms returned from a brief layoff for the AHL All-Star Break and took a rivalry loss at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 4-1 in Friday night. Andy Andreoff (6th) scored for the Phantoms while goalie Felix Sandstrom made his season debut in the AHL in a relief effort in the third period stopping all seven shots he faced.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (23-16-7) received two goals from Jake Lucchini (5th, 6th) while Jan Drozg (3rd) and Sam Lafferty (3rd) also notched lamplighters for the Penguins with Casey DeSmith posting a 29-save effort on 30 Phantoms shots.

The Penguins jumped out to an early 2-0 lead on consecutive goals just 46 seconds apart in the first period. Lucchini took advantage of a hopping puck that was sent into the Phantoms zone and created his own mini-breakaway for the game's opening tally at 6:34 that was assisted by Jordy Bellevive. Then it was Jan Drozg from behind the net to the left of the cage banking a saved puck off the back of J-F Berube and in for a 2-0 advantage. Pierre-Oliver Joseph's point-shot was redirected at close range by Joe Blandisi which was repelled off the right pad of Berube but Drozg's quick put-back finished the play.

Lehigh Valley (18-22-7) responded just over 12 minutes into the game when Kyle Criscuolo hustled over to intercept a Penguins lead pass and then quickly connected on his own stretch pass to Andreoff busting in across the Penguins' line. Andreoff sniped on the rush to the stick-side of DeSmith to pull the Phantoms to within a goal at 2-1.

The Phantoms primarily had the better of the chances for much of the rest of the first period but were unable to snag an equalizer.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton pushed ahead in the second frame with a 16-shot attack. Berube made a couple of slick stops but was unable to deny the big one-timer of Lucchini from the right dot shortly after a faceoff win. David Warsofsky from center point slid the puck over for Lucchini's second goal of the night at 7:34 into the second period.

The Penguins extended their lead in the opening seconds of the third period when Sam Lafferty sped around a couple Phantoms pursuers and then went across the crease from left to right and around Berube for a 4-1 lead. The spelled the end of the night for Berube affording Sandstrom the opportunity to make his AHL season debut after 16 games with Reading of the ECHL. Sandstrom handled a couple toughies and looked sharp in his limited action with denials on all seven shots he faced.

It was not Sandstom's first-ever game for the Phantoms though. He made his North American pro debut last year on April 9 with a sterling 40-save effort at the Providence Bruins.

The Phantoms are now 3-4-1 against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season and the two teams will meet again in Wilkes-Barre next Saturday, February 8 for Round 9 of the 12-game rivalry series.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms conclude their stretch of five consecutive road games with a Saturday night showdown at the Hershey Bears who are tied for first place in the division. The Phantoms return to PPL Center next Friday, February 7 and Sunday, February 9 against Springfield and Hershey. Friday's game is American Heart Association Go Red Night and the Sunday matinee is meLVin's Big Birthday Bash with his mascot friends plus a postgame skate with the Phantoms players presented by Dorney Park.

Lehigh Valley Phantoms 1 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 4

Friday - Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

Lehigh Valley 1 0 0 - 1

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 2 1 1 - 4

1st Period-1, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Lucchini 5 (Bellerive), 6:34. 2, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Drozg 3 (Blandisi, Joseph), 7:20. 3, Lehigh Valley, Andreoff 6 (Criscuolo), 12:17. Penalties-Lafferty Wbs (high-sticking), 7:21; Wotherspoon Lv (tripping), 9:55; Czuczman Wbs (cross-checking), 15:43.

2nd Period-4, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Lucchini 6 (Warsofsky, Devane), 7:34. Penalties-No Penalties

3rd Period-5, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Lafferty 3 (Lizotte, Cassels), 0:53. Penalties-Almari Wbs (tripping), 10:50; Frost Lv (tripping), 18:58.

Shots on Goal-Lehigh Valley 11-10-9-30. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 9-16-9-34.

Power Play Opportunities-Lehigh Valley 0 / 3; Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 0 / 2.

Goalies-Lehigh Valley, Berube 9-9-4 (27 shots-23 saves); Sandstrom 0-0-0 (7 shots-7 saves). Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, DeSmith 15-11-2 (30 shots-29 saves).

A-6,201

Referees-Jim Curtin (90), Sean MacFarlane (61).

Linesmen-Ben O'Quinn (92), Patrick Dapuzzo (57).

NEXT TIME OUT: The Phantoms conclude their five-game road trip on Saturday night at the Hershey Bears. The Phantoms next home games are Friday, February 7 on American Heart Association Go Red Night and Sunday, February 9 on meLVin's Big Birthday Bash including a post-game skate with the Phantoms players.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.