P-Bruins Re-Sign Josiah Didier to Two-Year Extension

January 31, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release





PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Providence Bruins General Manager John Ferguson announced today, January 31, that the team has re-signed defenseman Josiah Didier to a two-year AHL contract extension through the 2021-22 season.

Didier, a native of Littleton, Colorado, has appeared in 45 games with the P-Bruins this season, collecting eight assists and recording a plus-19 rating. A fourth-round selection (97th overall) in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft by the Montreal Canadiens, Didier has served as an alternate captain for Providence throughout the 2019-20 season.

The defenseman has appeared in 240 career AHL games, scoring eight goals and adding 33 assists for 41 points with a plus-42 rating. A 2019 Calder Cup champion with the Charlotte Checkers, Didier has also appeared in 28 career playoff games, scoring one goal and adding six assists for seven points with a plus-16 rating.

