Senn, Devils Extend Streak In 3-1 Win Over Bruins

Binghamton Devils vs. the Providence Bruins

BINGHAMTON - Gilles Senn stopped 25 of 26 shots and Egor Sharangovich scored the eventual game-winning shorthanded goal as the Binghamton Devils won their fourth game in a row with a 3-1 victory over the visiting Providence Bruins I front of 3,659 at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena.

A scoreless first period was followed by an early Devils goal 3:35 into the second. Off the faceoff, Mikhail Maltsev tapped a pass to Joey Anderson who shoveled the puck over to the front of the net and popped it up past Dan Vladar for the 1-0 Binghamton lead. Maltsev picked up the sole assist on Anderson's 15th goal of the season.

After Providence had a goal waved off on a power play, the Devils responded with a shorthanded goal to take a 2-0 lead just two minutes later. Egor Sharangovich skated down the right side and rocketed a shot over the left shoulder of Vladar for his fourth of the season. Brandon Gignac and Josh Jacobs collected the assists on the goal at 14:03 of the second.

Colton White registered his first goal of the season with 5:55 remaining in the third frame. The power play came through for the Devils as White's shot through traffic out in front beat Vladar for a 3-0 lead over the Bruins. Brett Seney and Nick Merkley were credited with the assists to give the Devils a three-goal lead.

Jack Studnicka broke up the shutout bid with exactly two minutes remaining in the third period as he beat Gilles Senn on the blocker side with a tip to decrease the Devils lead to two. The lone assist was given to Cooper Zech and the Devils came away with the 3-1 victory.

Senn stopped 25 of 26 shots in the win while Vladar was credited with the loss, denying 22 of 25.

The Devils are back home tomorrow against Rochester as Slap Shot Weekend continues. The Devils will transform into the Broome County Blades and fans can meet Dave "Killer" Carlson played by Jerry Houser at the game. Also, pucks and tee shirts will be available along with VIP packages that include a ticket and more. Tomorrow is also Happy Hour specials and LIVE music from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the concourse between Section 19 and 20. Also, take advantage of $5 24-ounce Labatt draft beer!. Tickets are available by calling or texting "TICKETS" to 607-722-7367.

