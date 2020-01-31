Brandon Hawkins Recalled from Wheeling

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have recalled forward Brandon Hawkins from their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Hawkins, a first-year pro, currently leads the Nailers with 14 goals on the season. Furthermore, he leads Wheeling and ranks second overall in the ECHL with 161 shots on goal. The Macomb County, Michigan native also racked up seven points (2G-5A) in his last six games prior to being recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. In 36 games with Wheeling, Hawkins has managed 27 total points.

In three games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season, Hawkins recorded one point, his first AHL assist on Oct. 25, 2019 vs. San Antonio. The 25-year-old forward also played briefly with the Penguins at the end of last season on an amateur tryout agreement, scoring goals in both of his first two AHL games.

Last season, Hawkins posted collegiate career highs in assists (21) and points (33) for Northeastern University. Prior to becoming an NCAA Division I athlete, Hawkins played junior hockey with the Sioux City Musketeers (USHL) and Texas Tornado (NAHL). Hawkins was named NAHL Rookie of the Year in 2013 after topping the entire league with 35 goals.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tonight, Friday, Jan. 31, against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Puck drop between the Penguins and Phantoms is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

