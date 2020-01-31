Marlies Back Home for Friday Night Clash with Checkers

The Marlies return to Coca-Cola Coliseum tonight for their first home since January 5th and first game game back from the AHL All-Star break.

Home ice will be a welcome advantage tonight as the Marlies look to wipe the slate clean and start fresh following a tough stretch of road games. Toronto picked up one win on their annual Boat Show road trip, a 6-1 victory over the San Antonio Rampage, as well as two additional points from a shootout loss and overtime loss in Charlotte and Cleveland respectively. The Marlies hope to build on their 13-6 record at home and string together some points as they kick off a three-game home stand here tonight. Two points separate Toronto (47) from Laval (49), who currently hold the fourth and final playoff position in the North Division. Belleville leads the way with 58 points while Rochester and Utica claim the second and third positions with 54 points. The team knows importany points are on the line down this stretch as teams begin jockeying for playoff positioning. "We know we're a good hockey team and now we're all well rested, it's time to make that push," said Matt Read following morning skate. "This is the best time of the year when every team is bringing out their best trying to make the playoffs. There's no excuses from here on out."

After defeating the Marlies in back-t0-back games two weeks ago, the Checkers have since dropped their most recent two contests. The Checkers are also battling to get back into a playoff position as they currently sit one point back from fourth place in the Atlantic Division.

Puck drops at 7:00 PM tonight on Leafs Nation Network and will be streamed live in the Maple Leafs App. Tonight's game will also be available on Facebook Watch as part of the AHL's free Facebook Game of the Week. Click here to watch on Facebook.

Head to Head (2019-20 Regular Season)

21-17-3-2 Overall Record 24-16-3-0

0-1-0-1 Head To Head 2-0-0-0

0-3-1-1 Streak 0-2-0-0

141 Goals For 142

142 Goals Against 119

21.9% Power Play Percentage 23.5%

77.2% Penalty Kill Percentage 87.3%

K. Agostino (21) Leading Goal Scorer J. Gauthier (21)

P. Aberg (35) Leading Points Scorer J. Kuokkanen (35)

K. Kaskisuo (11) Wins Leader A. Forsberg (12)

A. Nedeljkovic (12)

