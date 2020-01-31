Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Rocket, January 31

January 31, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The set-up

The AHL All-Star break is over and it's time for the Belleville Senators to hit the ice after a four-day break as they visit the Laval Rocket.

The Senators (27-14-3-1) beat Utica last time out to push its North Division lead to four points over the Comets and Americans, who jointly sit on 54 points.

The Rocket (22-18-3-2) are holding onto fourth place in the division, as like the Sens, they chase their first ever playoff appearance. Laval leads Toronto by two points for the final playoff spot.

The Sens will look to add to its incredible 17-4-2 road record this season while Laval is 13-8-1-1 at Place Bell. The Sens' 165 goals continues to lead the AHL.

Roster notes

The Senators lost Drake Batherson and Filip Chlapik to Ottawa Sunday while the team did sign Nathan Todd to a second PTO Thursday after releasing him last weekend.

As the Sens come out of the break, no word on whether Joey Daccord or Filip Gustavsson will get the start in goal for Belleville.

JC Beaudin, Jonathan Davidsson and Max Veronneau are out for the Senators.

Previous history

The Sens have enjoyed a ton of success against Laval so far this season collecting seven of a possible eight points against its Canadian rivals. The Senators won the only contest in Laval so far this season, 5-4 in overtime, on Nov. 13.

Who to watch

Sens forward Logan Brown has been dominating recently as he is riding a seven-game point streak where he's notched 11 points over that span. Brown has 25 points (five goals) in 19 games this season.

Acquired by Montreal on Jan. 7 from Nashville, Laurent Dauphin has buried a pair of goals in eight games with his home province team. Dauphin is a 260-game AHL veteran who has also played 35 NHL games.

Where to watch

Friday's game starts at 7:30pm and can be seen LIVE on AHLTV. Follow the Belleville Sens on Twitter for live updates.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 7:20pm with Jack Miller on the call.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.