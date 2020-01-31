Bellows earns Bridgeport's only goal in return from All-Star break
January 31, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers News Release
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers (15-26-4-1), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, returned from their All-Star break with a 4-1 loss to the Hershey Bears (28-14-2-3) at Webster Bank Arena on Friday.
Kieffer Bellows scored his team-leading 16th goal of the season early in the second period after Shane Gersich put Hershey on top just 37 seconds prior, but Gersich added two more for his first career hat trick. Kody Clark also had a three-point effort for the Bears (one goal, two assists).
It was Bridgeport's fourth consecutive setback overall and its fourth straight loss to Hershey. The Sound Tigers are 1-4-0-0 in the season series.
Despite no goals in the opening frame, the action was some of the best all night with both teams finishing checks and asserting big hits in transition. Hershey goaltender Phoenix Copley made two big saves directly in the blue paint on Steve Bernier, while the Bears outshot Bridgeport 9-5 in the first.
Early in the second period, Hershey broke through with a redirected goal from Gersich on a lengthy shot from the point. Clark sent a hard blast towards Christopher Gibson from the blue line and Gersich was there to quickly change its trajectory in front.
Bellows answered less than a minute later on a quick release from the left circle. Oliver Wahlstrom broke up a Bears' possession in the neutral zone and skated the other way before finding Bellows on the wing for the tying goal at 2:52. Bellows filtered a wrist shot inside the near post and Copley's blocker.
Hershey immediately battled back and continued to pressure Gibson over the next few minutes. They regained the lead at the 6:38 mark when Gersich let one rip from above the left circle to capture his second of the contest, past Gibson's glove with traffic in front to earn a 2-1 lead.
Clark made it 3-1 in the final minute of the second just as a penalty to Cole Bardreau for delay of game ended. The Bears forward forced a turnover deep in Bridgeport's zone, moved to the low slot and fired it above Gibson's shoulder. Clark also had the secondary assist on each of Hershey's first two goals for his first multi-point game of his young AHL career.
The Sound Tigers tested Copley just six times in the third period but couldn't break through again. They also pulled Gibson for an extra attacker in the final three minutes, but Gersich added an empty-net tally at 17:55 for his first professional hat trick.
The contest also got more and more heated in the third period, culminating with a scrum at the 6:00 mark that led to a fight between Parker Wotherspoon and Colby Williams. Wotherspoon was accessed a 10-minute misconduct for instigating and an instigating minor, which ended his evening.
Bridgeport finished the game 0-for-3 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill. Gibson (5-5-3) made 31 saves on 34 shots, while Copley earned his fourth straight win and 10th victory in his last 11 decisions. He made 19 saves.
Next Time Out: The Sound Tigers return to action tomorrow night with a 7:05 p.m. matchup against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. It's the fourth of six meetings between the division rivals and second of three in Wilkes-Barre. Fans can follow all of the live action of the Sound Tigers Radio Network and AHLTV, beginning with the pregame show at 6:45 p.m. ET.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2020
- Admirals Scare off Wolves - Milwaukee Admirals
- Penguins Trip Phantoms in Return from All-Star Break - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bellows earns Bridgeport's only goal in return from All-Star break - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Refreshed Pack Dispatches Springfield, 6-3 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Sens Win in Laval in Return from Break - Belleville Senators
- P-Bruins Fall to Binghamton Devils, 3-1 - Providence Bruins
- Lucchini, Penguins Blast Past Phantoms, 4-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Senn, Devils Extend Streak In 3-1 Win Over Bruins - Binghamton Devils
- Gersich Scores Three, Bears Run Past Sound Tigers 4-1 - Hershey Bears
- Monsters Stumble in 3-0 Loss to Comets - Cleveland Monsters
- Crunch Downed by Amerks, 4-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Checkers Fall to Marlies in Return from All-Star Break - Charlotte Checkers
- Wolf Pack's 3rd Period Burst Too Much for T-Birds to Overcome - Springfield Thunderbirds
- DiPietro Blanks Monsters in Cleveland - Utica Comets
- Laval and Place Bell to Host 2021 AHL All-Star Classic - Laval Rocket
- Marlies Back Home for Friday Night Clash with Checkers - Toronto Marlies
- Laval Rocket to Host 2021 AHL All-Star Classic - AHL
- Amerks Partner with Reeds Jewelers for Diamond Giveaway on February 7 - Rochester Americans
- P-Bruins Re-Sign Josiah Didier to Two-Year Extension - Providence Bruins
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, January 31, 2020 vs. Syracuse Crunch - Rochester Americans
- Sabres Recall Dea from Rochester - Rochester Americans
- Brandon Hawkins Recalled from Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Moose Recall Forward Bobby Lynch - Manitoba Moose
- Game Preview: Bears at Sound Tigers, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Rocket, January 31 - Belleville Senators
- Sound Tigers Battle Two Pennsylvania Rivals - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Game 41 Preview: Colorado at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.