Sabres Recall Dea from Rochester

January 31, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





(Rochester, NY) - The Buffalo Sabres (NHL) have recalled forward Jean-Sebastien Dea from the Rochester Americans (AHL).

Dea, 25, earns his second recall of the season to Buffalo after recording a team-high 30 points and sharing the team lead in goals (13) while appearing in 41 games with Rochester this season. Dea, who is second among all Amerk forwards with 84 shots on goal, has 12 points (3+9) in his last 16 games dating back to Dec. 20.

The 5-foot-11 forward made his Sabres season debut on Nov. 27 versus Calgary.

Last season, Dea, a native of Laval, Quebec, dressed with the New Jersey Devils and Pittsburgh Penguins at the NHL level as well as the Springfield Thunderbirds and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at the AHL level. He began the campaign with the Devils, notching five points (3+2) in 20 games and scored one goal in three contests with Pittsburgh. Additionally, Dea registered 26 points (6+16) in 26 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton before the concluding the season with 22 points (11+11) in 20 contests with the Thunderbirds.

Dea has collected seven points (5+2) in 30 career NHL games with Buffalo, Pittsburgh and New Jersey while also adding 215 points (96+119) in 349 AHL appearances with Rochester, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Springfield.

