Moose Rebound to Top Abbotsford Canucks

January 30, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (23-11-2-1) faced off against the Abbotsford Canucks (15-13-3-1) in the second of a back-to-back weekend at Canada Life Centre. The Moose were coming off a 4-3 loss against the Canucks the previous day.

Manitoba opened the scoring nine minutes into the first period. Pressure in the offensive zone led to Nicholas Jones grabbing the puck. The forward walked to the top of circle and fired a bullet past Arturs Silovs for the 1-0 lead. The Moose added to the lead 41 seconds later. Dean Stewart fired a shot from the blueline that was tipped in traffic by Haralds Egle for the 2-0 advantage through 20 minutes. Moose netminder Arvid Holm was perfect on six shots while Silovs checked in with 16 of his own.

The second period saw the Moose add to their lead within the first minute of play. Simon Lundmark made the pass across and Jones tucked it in for his second of the night. Manitoba grabbed another minutes later as Jeff Malott scored his team-leading 11th of the season off a slick feed from Egle. That goal chased Silovs from the crease and brought Michael DiPietro out in relief. The Canucks cut into the Moose lead shortly after with goal from Sheldon Dries immediately following an Abbotsford power play. That set the score at 4-1 midway through the middle frame. The visitors converted on a late power play off a shot from Sheldon Rempal to pull within a 4-2 count with just 20 seconds left in the period. Holm registered 14 saves through 40 minutes while DiPietro, made two of his own the rest of the period.

The final frame saw the Moose extend their lead on the power play five minutes into the period. Todd Burgess fired a shot on net and Malott was there to swipe home his second of the contest. Abbotsford drew closer with their second power play goal of the game from Rempal just two minutes later. The Canucks pulled DiPietro in favour of the extra attacker with three minutes to go, but the Moose held the line and prevented any further offence. Manitoba skated away with the 5-3 victory. Holm made 27 saves in the victory.

Quotable

Moose Goaltender Arvid Holm (Click for full interview)

"I think we played better today. Obviously we came out hotter. They got the bounces yesterday and I thought that they took advantage and played after that. I feel like we did the same today. "

Statbook

Dean Stewart recorded a pair of assists for his first AHL point and first AHL multi-point game

Greg Meireles recorded his fourth AHL multi-point game (2A) this season

Meireles leads the Moose in assists with 16 and has four points (1G, 3A) in his past two games

Nicholas Jones recorded his second career AHL multi-goal game

Simon Lundmark has two points (1G, 1A) in his last two games

Jeff Malott (3G, 1A) has four points over his last two games

What's Next?

The Moose welcome the Texas Stars to Canada Life Centre on Friday, Feb. 4. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, the Manitoba Moose App and AHLTV.

