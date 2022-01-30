Canucks Sign Harsch to PTO

Abbotsford Canucks General Manager, Ryan Johnson, announced today that the club has signed defenceman Reece Harsch to a professional try out agreement.

Harsch, 23, joins Abbotsford from the University of Manitoba of USPORTS, where he has recorded 12 points (2-10-12) through 14 games this season. Prior to joining the University of Manitoba, the 6'4, 201-pound blueliner spent five seasons in the WHL as a member of the Seattle Thunderbirds, Saskatoon Blades and Winnipeg Ice. Harsch registered 83 points (20-63-83) through 240 games during his WHL career. The Grande Prairie, AB product appeared in the Memorial Cup as a member of the Thunderbirds in 2017. Harsch served as an alternate captain during his lone season with the Winnipeg Ice in 2019.20.

