Canucks Sign Harsch to PTO
January 30, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release
Abbotsford Canucks General Manager, Ryan Johnson, announced today that the club has signed defenceman Reece Harsch to a professional try out agreement.
Harsch, 23, joins Abbotsford from the University of Manitoba of USPORTS, where he has recorded 12 points (2-10-12) through 14 games this season. Prior to joining the University of Manitoba, the 6'4, 201-pound blueliner spent five seasons in the WHL as a member of the Seattle Thunderbirds, Saskatoon Blades and Winnipeg Ice. Harsch registered 83 points (20-63-83) through 240 games during his WHL career. The Grande Prairie, AB product appeared in the Memorial Cup as a member of the Thunderbirds in 2017. Harsch served as an alternate captain during his lone season with the Winnipeg Ice in 2019.20.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.