Phantoms Comeback Late to Down Hershey 3-2

(Hershey, PA) - Mike Vecchione continued his scoring touch, but the Hershey Bears dropped a 3-2 decision against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Sunday evening at the PPL Center. Hershey's record shifts to 21-13-3-2 after claiming a weekend split.

Cal O'Reilly opened the scoring with his first of two shorthanded goals against the Chocolate and White. After a defensive zone turnover, O'Reilly potted his chance from point-blank range following a setup from Charlie Gerard. Shots after 20 minutes were 11-7 Phantoms with Lehigh Valley leading at intermission.

Mike Vecchione, Saturday's overtime hero, brought the Bears even late in the second frame. On the power play, Vecchione wired a shot past Phantoms goaltender Felix Sandstrom at 17:56. Axel Jonsson-Fjallby and Lucas Johansen recorded the assists. Shots after 40 minutes were even at 18-18.

The Bears led early in the 3rd period on Vecchione's second of the night, but Lehigh Valley roared back. At 6:45, Vecchione redirected a point shot from Johansen into the cage. Brian Pinho earned the secondary assist.

Lehigh Valley tied the game on O'Reilly's second shorthanded goal of the night at 12:14. Winning a race to the loose puck, O'Reilly roofed a forehand-backhand try past Hershey goaltender Zach Fucale. Linus Sandin scored the eventual game-winner at 14:26 on a rebound attempt to provide the Phantoms a 3-2 edge. Final shots on goal totaled 28-22 Hershey. The Bears finished 1-for-5 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

