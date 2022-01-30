Henderson Shutout by Colorado, 4-0
January 30, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Colorado Eagles, 4-0, on Saturday night at Orleans Arena.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
The contest opened with a scoreless first period and remained that way until the midway point of the second period when a goal from Eagles forward Jean-Luc Foudy gave them the lead. Jayson Megna opened the third period with a goal, and was closely followed by a goal from Nic Henry, furthering the Eagles lead 3-0. Henry earned his second goal of the night midway in the third frame. The Eagles won the contest 4-0.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Henderson Silver Knights take on the San Jose Barracuda on Wednesday, Feb. 2 and Thursday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. PT at Orleans Arena. Watch the matchup on AHLtv and listen in on 1230 The Game.
